People Who Are Deaf Are Really Sick Of Getting Asked These Questions

It’s normal for someone who is able-bodied to be curious about the life of a person who is disabled.

But not everyone has tact.

In an insightful video by WatchCut, people who are deaf share the most annoying questions they’re asked about their lives — and boy do they deliver.

The video’s subjects express disdain for questions ranging from whether or not they can drive and have sex, to whether or not they wish they could hear.

Although some of the people questioned admitted they were curious about hearing, most said they were perfectly happy being deaf.