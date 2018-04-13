STYLE & BEAUTY
The Most Coachella Outfits From The Past Decade

You'd better believe there are flower crowns.
It’s that time of year again! That’s right, time for all the festival-going people you follow on Instagram to head to the California desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, better known simply as Coachella. 

Today marks the first day of Weekend One at the music festival, which started back in 1999. This year’s headliners include The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem, who will all perform during both weekends of the popular festival. But we all know Coachella stopped being about the music years ago. These days, it seems to be a place people go to get photographed for what they are, or aren’t, wearing.

If you’ve ever seen any Coachella street style photos, you’ll know there are a few key staples that appear year after year. Flower crowns, for instance, have basically become synonymous with the festival, as have feathers (which are too often worn in problematic ways) and basically anything crocheted or embellished with fringe. Bodysuits and bikinis are also popular among the Coachella crowd, as are Day-Glo leotards, capes, furry boots, face paint and neon wigs. Of course, there are also plenty of people who opt for anything but clothes. 

Really, anything goes.

We compiled a collection of the most typically Coachella outfits to grace the festival over the past decade. See them for yourself below:

  • 2007
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 2007
    Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
  • 2008
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • 2008
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
  • 2009
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
  • 2010
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • 2010
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Christopher Polk via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Christopher Polk via Getty Images
  • 2012
    Getty Images
  • 2012
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • 2012
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • 2012
    Mark Davis via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Mark Davis via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Jason Kempin via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Getty Images
  • 2014
    Getty Images
  • 2014
    Getty Images
  • 2014
    Getty Images
  • 2014
    Getty Images
  • 2015
    Getty Images
  • 2015
    Getty Images
  • 2015
    Getty Images
  • 2015
    Getty Images
  • 2015
    Getty Images
  • 2016
    Matt Cowan via Getty Images
  • 2016
    Matt Cowan via Getty Images
Celebrities at Coachella 2017
