The Most Coachella Outfits From The Past Decade

It’s that time of year again! That’s right, time for all the festival-going people you follow on Instagram to head to the California desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, better known simply as Coachella.

Today marks the first day of Weekend One at the music festival, which started back in 1999. This year’s headliners include The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem, who will all perform during both weekends of the popular festival. But we all know Coachella stopped being about the music years ago. These days, it seems to be a place people go to get photographed for what they are, or aren’t, wearing.

If you’ve ever seen any Coachella street style photos, you’ll know there are a few key staples that appear year after year. Flower crowns, for instance, have basically become synonymous with the festival, as have feathers (which are too often worn in problematic ways) and basically anything crocheted or embellished with fringe. Bodysuits and bikinis are also popular among the Coachella crowd, as are Day-Glo leotards, capes, furry boots, face paint and neon wigs. Of course, there are also plenty of people who opt for anything but clothes.

Really, anything goes.

We compiled a collection of the most typically Coachella outfits to grace the festival over the past decade. See them for yourself below: