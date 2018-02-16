These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1970s

Names like Tammy and Dawn might seem a little out of place for babies today, but they were seriously popular in the 1970s.

The Social Security Administration tracks the trends around baby names and offers lists of the most popular ones dating back to the 1880s.

The SSA also puts together lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1970s. Some ― like Michael, Christopher and James ― remain popular today, but others ― like Angela, Melissa and Lisa ― have declined over time.

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1970 to 1979.

Girls

Jennifer Amy Melissa Michelle Kimberly Lisa Angela Heather Stephanie Nicole Jessica Elizabeth Rebecca Kelly Mary Christina Amanda Julie Sarah Laura Shannon Christine Tammy Tracy Karen Dawn Susan Andrea Tina Patricia Cynthia Lori Rachel April Maria Wendy Crystal Stacy Erin Jamie Carrie Tiffany Tara Sandra Monica Danielle Stacey Pamela Tonya Sara

Boys