PARENTING
02/16/2018 05:45 am ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1970s

Here's to all the Dawns, Tammys and Shannons out there!

By Caroline Bologna
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images
Jennifer, Amy and Melissa were the top names for girls in the 70s, while Michael, Christopher and Jason dominated for boys. 

Names like Tammy and Dawn might seem a little out of place for babies today, but they were seriously popular in the 1970s.

The Social Security Administration tracks the trends around baby names and offers lists of the most popular ones dating back to the 1880s.  

The SSA also puts together lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1970s. Some ― like Michael, Christopher and James ― remain popular today, but others ― like Angela, Melissa and Lisa ― have declined over time. 

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1970 to 1979. 

Girls

  1. Jennifer
  2. Amy
  3. Melissa
  4. Michelle
  5. Kimberly
  6. Lisa
  7. Angela
  8. Heather
  9. Stephanie
  10. Nicole
  11. Jessica
  12. Elizabeth
  13. Rebecca
  14. Kelly
  15. Mary
  16. Christina
  17. Amanda
  18. Julie
  19. Sarah
  20. Laura
  21. Shannon
  22. Christine
  23. Tammy
  24. Tracy
  25. Karen
  26. Dawn
  27. Susan
  28. Andrea
  29. Tina
  30. Patricia
  31. Cynthia
  32. Lori
  33. Rachel
  34. April
  35. Maria
  36. Wendy
  37. Crystal
  38. Stacy
  39. Erin
  40. Jamie
  41. Carrie
  42. Tiffany
  43. Tara
  44. Sandra
  45. Monica
  46. Danielle
  47. Stacey
  48. Pamela
  49. Tonya
  50. Sara

Boys

  1. Michael
  2. Christopher
  3. Jason
  4. David
  5. James
  6. John
  7. Robert
  8. Brian
  9. William
  10. Matthew
  11. Joseph
  12. Daniel
  13. Kevin
  14. Eric
  15. Jeffrey
  16. Richard
  17. Scott
  18. Mark
  19. Steven
  20. Thomas
  21. Timothy
  22. Anthony
  23. Charles
  24. Joshua
  25. Ryan
  26. Jeremy
  27. Paul
  28. Andrew
  29. Gregory
  30. Chad
  31. Kenneth
  32. Jonathan
  33. Stephen
  34. Shawn
  35. Aaron
  36. Adam
  37. Patrick
  38. Justin
  39. Sean
  40. Edward
  41. Todd
  42. Donald
  43. Ronald
  44. Benjamin
  45. Keith
  46. Bryan
  47. Gary
  48. Jose
  49. Nathan
  50. Douglas
Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baby Names Family And Relationships
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1970s

CONVERSATIONS