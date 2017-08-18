HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Of The Most Popular Self-Help Books On Amazon Right Now

Get ready for some serious personal development.
You don’t necessarily have to live through life’s infinite lessons to truly understand them. The market for self-development literature has grown immensely as we all search for more meaning and fulfillment in our lives. Instead of having to live a lifetime to understand life’s secrets, oftentimes these books package up life’s takeaway tips for us.

Whether you’re struggling with financial issues, trying to understand your love life, looking for fulfillment with less, or searching for the meaning of true happiness, there’s a book out there for you.

We’ve pulled together 11 popular self-help books on Amazon that will put you on your way to enlightenment. Check them out below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 How To Live A Good Life by Jonathan Fields
    Amazon
    Jonathan Fields brilliantly shows us how to easily find more meaning in life and be the best version of ourselves. Get it here.
  • 2 Rich 20Something by Daniel DiPiazza
    Amazon
    Create a career you actually care about with tips and tricks from the ever-wise Daniel DiPiazza. Get it here.
  • 3 Think And Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
    Amazon
    This book is a must-have if you're looking to truly understand why the successful are successful. Get it here.
  • 4 Ego Is The Enemy by Ryan Holiday
    Amazon
    In this international bestseller, Holiday teaches us how to control that insatiable ego before it becomes the downfall of us. Get it here.
  • 5 Happiness Is A Habit by Michele Phillips
    Amazon
    In Happiness Is A Habit, Phillips helps us adopt a multitude of rituals guaranteed to improve our overall well-being. Get it here.
  • 6 The Power Of Who by Bob Beaudine
    Amazon
    Beaudine teaches us that we already know all the people who are going to get us to where we'd like to be. Get it here.
  • 7 Tools Of Titans by Tim Ferriss
    Amazon
    You've probably heard of the '4-Hour Workweek', but Ferriss is back with his tell-all on how the icons of the world get up every morning and crush it. Get it here.
  • 8 Money Master The Game by Tony Robbins
    Amazon
    Tony Robbins has become a household name for living your most genuine life and in 'Money Master The Game' Robbins teaches us how to master our financials no matter where we're at in life. Get it here.
  • 9 The Power Of Less by Leo Babauta
    Amazon
    Learn how to streamline your life through by eliminating the unnecessary and breaking through the clutter of your every day. Get it here.
  • 10 The Secret by Rhonda Byrne
    Amazon
    Byrne's findings on the law of attraction will have you looking at positive thinking in a whole new light. Get it here.
  • 11 The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman
    Amazon
    If you're trying to understand how you operate in a relationship and what you seek in a partner, read this book. Get it here.

