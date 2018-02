3

"Arielle and David had planned to get married in a garden venue surrounded by fairy lights. Five minutes before the ceremony began, a truck drove into a electrical pole, which took the power out from the entire block. All the lights went down. The sound system was shot. The caterers no longer had electricity to cook dinner. And the wedding went way off schedule. You’d think this would be a disaster, but it was far from it. Arielle and David were so full of love, and so happy to be getting married, nothing seemed to faze them. By the time cocktail hour rolled around, we were almost out of light for photos. We took this one beside the road near the venue. The sun had just set and David, unprompted, grabbed Arielle. He kissed her as the wind came blowing in from the ocean. Shortly after, we returned to an almost pitch-black reception party. Dinner was lit only by candles and iPhone flashlight apps. The next day Arielle emailed me, 'Who knew magic things could happen even in the dark?'" -- Jonas Seaman