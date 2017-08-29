Mother Of 3 Shares Messy Car Photo In Shout-Out To Fellow 'Hot Mess' Moms

To the moms that pull up the drop off line with a minute to spare and hear everything in their vehicle shift as they slam on the breaks because breakfast, snacks, school projects and emergency toys while waiting in the pickup line pile up fast, y’all.

To the moms that really aren’t sure where some of the stuff even came from.

...

May we know them, may we love them, may we confess we’ve all been one, may we promise to look the other way when we see one and not mom shame and may we all know we are doing the best we can even when our car looks a hot mess like us.