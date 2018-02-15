Grieving Mother Yells For Trump To 'Do Something' After Florida School Shooting

The mother of a student killed in Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida pleaded with President Donald Trump to “please do something” in a segment on CNN Thursday.

Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was one of at least 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, appeared on CNN Thursday and made an emotional call for the president to take action in response to gun violence.

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school?” the grieving mother said in the CNN segment, in tears. “The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting. Shooting her. Killing her.”

“President Trump, you say, ‘What can you do.’ You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands,” she continued, yelling into the camera. “What can you do? You can do a lot. This is not fair to our families that our children go to school and have to get killed.”

Alhadeff said she had just spent the last two hours making funeral arrangements for her teen daughter.

“President Trump, please do something,” she pleaded. “Action ― we need it now. These kids need safety now.”

A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. https://t.co/YgkQtilJ33 pic.twitter.com/USKFvWAoPe — CNN International (@cnni) February 15, 2018