As soon as their is a tragedy in this country, Muslims are often the ones who get the brunt of it, even if they have nothing to do with it. It is not your job to apologize because it is not your fault. Also, any real Muslim would know that nowhere in the Quran or Islam does it say to kill innocent people. However, it is okay to show your remorse and sadness. This is because like all other Americans, American Muslims mourn after any tragedy occurs. As we had and still mourn the recent shooting in Las Vegas and the Texas Church Massacre. We all mourn because the loss of innocent lives is something any sane person would mourn. Muslims Americans, this article will offer you some talking points, that you can use in the aftermath of all national tragedies.

cairflorida.org

I had the pleasure to reach out to, Hiba Rahim, the North-West Regional Coordinator, of the Council On American and Islamic Relations, in Florida (CAIR FL). CAIR FL is the states largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group. They offer victims of discrimination free legal representation, regardless of their faith or ethnicity. Their focus and mission is to create mutual understanding and respect through dialogue, for all of society. Though Rahim is located in Panama City, FL, she oversees the Florida panhandle, which ranges from the Florida capital of Tallahassee all the way to Pensacola. She does outreach and presentations for/with the media, law enforcement, schools, universities, inter-faith and civil rights groups, etc.

Last week I sat in on a conference call, led by Rahim. In the call there were talking points covered from the source, rethink Media. It offered insightful information on what Muslims should say after a tragedy, if brought up in conversation. The conference call took place the day after the incident in Manhattan, on Halloween 2017.

After these type of tragedies, real Muslims, whom are the majority, are the ones whom are getting the brunt of the tragedy. These talking points will help you talk to people, when the topic of national tragedies is brought up in a conversation.

Most of the talking points are as follows by, Rethink Media: