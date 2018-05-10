Greta Gerwig Loudly Critiqued ‘I Feel Pretty’ And A Moviegoer Live Tweeted It

No one likes a loud moviegoer.

But when that chatty audience member just happens to be Greta Gerwig and her on-going commentary is hilarious, it doesn’t seem as annoying.

Or at least that’s what Twitter user Jaye Hunt thought when the “Ladybird” director and her friends allegedly waltzed into an almost empty screening of “I Feel Pretty” around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and sat down right in front of her.

um I’m in a movie theater about to see I feel pretty alone and greta gerwig just walked in and sat down in front of me — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

her friends keep coming in to join her and I’m terrified that saoirse is on her way — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

Hunt, who was watching the Amy Schumer-lead romantic comedy in New York, said that she was “99.9% sure” it was the indie darling sitting in front of her and later tweeted that she was just going to post “omg greta gerwig is here and then move on with my life.”

she’s drinking the biggest movie theater soda I’ve ever seen!!!! I always thought no one ever ordered the extra large but GRETA GERWIG DOES — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

I’M CURRENTLY WATCHING GRETA GERWIG SEE THE BOOK CLUB TRAILER FOR THE FIRST TIME AND SHE HAS NO IDEA WHAT IS GOING ON — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

But once she saw how animated and funny Gerwig was she decided to live tweet the whole thing.

no one is sitting behind me so I might live tweet this experience — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

This is what Hunt claims happened — and Gerwig’s on-going commentary is quite the ride. Buckle in and enjoy!

full gasp from greta when emily ratajowski appeared. she’s a fan! — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

there was just a bit where a baby saw amy schumer and started crying and greta LOVED it. she was the only person here who laughed — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

“ugh” - greta at the end of the opening credits — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

I’m... not 100% sure why but greta is CACKLING at amy schumer falling off the soulcycle bike? she’s still laughing and it happened a full minute ago — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

JDDNALJDSLSOXNSLSOSJSLDODJALAOS SHE JUST LOUDLY POINTED OUT A PLOT HOLE AND SOMEONE SHUSHED HER — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

every time a song plays in this movie she dances along in her seat which is VERY relatable — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

there’s a weird vaguely homophobic recurring thing about amy schumer’s love interest being kind of effeminate and greta is NOT having it!!! the only true ally — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

“I hate this” - full volume during a heterosexual love scene. honestly greta? same — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

someone just fully left because of how loud she and her friends are being I’m CACKLING — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

she’s checking her phone! greta if you see this don’t stop the commentary I love it — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

amy schumer entered in disguise and greta loudly went “oh my GOD” and scoffed. this is the dvd commentary this movie deserves — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

FULL VOLUME AT THE QUIETEST MOMENT OF THE CLIMAX OF THE MOVIE: “THIS MOVIE IS IN. COMP. RE. HENSIBLE.” — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

amy schumer: “when we’re little girls–“

greta: “HEEEERE WE GO” — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

the movie ended and she said “aidy bryant was wasted in that!” HARD AGREE — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

the end!!! honestly knowing academy award nominee greta gerwig is a loud movie talker is validating every time someone has shushed me at a movie — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018