The 4 Best Movies Netflix Adds This Week

"Take Your Pills"

Joins Netflix: March 16, 2018



Premise: A documentary about the rise of Adderall and Ritalin usage by people who are looking for a productivity advantage. This focuses on the rise of these pills and why their new prevalence could be bad.



Is it actually good? -- It comes from Alison Klayman, the director of the excellent "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry." It's definitely an insightful look into a facet of the high-pressure state of American capitalism.