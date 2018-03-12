The 4 Best Movies Netflix Adds This Week

For the week of March 12, Netflix is adding four noteworthy movies, three of which are Netflix Originals.
This is not the service’s strongest week for new movies, but there’s at least one in the list below that I’m personally excited to watch. (I’ll just let you guess which one.)
The new offerings are a mix of genres, with a comedy, a documentary, a kids movie and whatever category the “Jackass” franchise is in.
Check out your options this week in the list below:
Jackass 3.5
Joins Netflix: March 15, 2018
Premise: The last of the "Jackass" movies, which featured gluttons for punishment adventuring with dangerous activities. This movie is footage that wasn't used in "Jackass 3D," such as failed stunts.
Is it actually good? -- If you're already a fan of the series then yes. It's also notable that this movie debuted shortly before the death of cast member Ryan Dunn.
Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes
Here's the trailer.
"Benji"
Joins Netflix: March 16, 2018
Premise: Kids save an orphaned dog, but then the dog saves them. This is a remake of the 1974 movie.
Is it actually good? -- Well, this is a kids movie and unfortunately isn't a biopic of Good Charlotte vocalist and Cameron Diaz husband, Benji Madden. So don't be confused! It's a solid kids movie though.
Here's the trailer.
"Take Your Pills"
Joins Netflix: March 16, 2018
Premise: A documentary about the rise of Adderall and Ritalin usage by people who are looking for a productivity advantage. This focuses on the rise of these pills and why their new prevalence could be bad.
Is it actually good? -- It comes from Alison Klayman, the director of the excellent "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry." It's definitely an insightful look into a facet of the high-pressure state of American capitalism.
Here's the trailer.
"The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter"
Joins Netflix: March 16, 2018
Premise: A deer hunter brings his son into the woods for a bonding trip that turns out to be a memorable adventure. The hunter also has to deal with his ex-wife moving on.
Is it actually good? -- The early reviews haven't been great, but there are still funny moments. Josh Brolin and Danny McBride make the project at least decent.
Here's a clip.