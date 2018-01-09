Young Woman's Inspirational Life Advice Goes Viral In The Days After Her Death

Holly Butcher’s inspiring words of wisdom will ensure her legacy continues.

In the days before her death, the 27-year-old from Grafton in New South Wales, Australia, penned a heartfelt missive detailing exactly why people should make the most of their lives.

Butcher died on Jan. 4 from a rare form of cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma. Her family shared the note to her Facebook account soon after:

Butcher said it was “a strange thing” to accept your mortality so young. She urged folks to stop fretting about the “meaningless stresses in life,” to complain less and “appreciate your good health and functioning body.”

“Work just as hard on finding your mental, emotional and spiritual happiness” and “don’t miss out on experiences because you spent all your money on material shit,” she added.

Butcher ended the letter with a heartfelt request for people to donate blood.

“Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year ― a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog,” she wrote. “A year I had some of the greatest times of my life.”