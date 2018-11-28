'Mrs Doubtfire' Cast Reunites After 25 Years, Remembering Robin Williams

Jakub, who played Williams’ daughter Lydia Hillard in the film, said Williams was candid about his mental health issues on set. His willingness to talk about his struggles has stayed with her, she said.

“One of the most powerful things for me about working with him is that he was very open and honest with me talking about his issues with addiction, depression, and that was so powerful to me at 14. I have struggled with anxiety my whole life,” she said.

Williams’ widow, Susan Schneider Williams, penned a heartbreaking account of her husband’s final year of life and his Lewy body disease diagnosis, which she described as something of a “terrorist” living inside Williams’ brain. Schneider Williams said the disease caused him to forget his movie lines, plagued him with delusions and paranoia, and engulfed him in fear, anxiety and depression.

Matthew Lawrence, who played Williams’ son Chris Hillard in the film, told Schwartz that Williams was like “a guiding force.”

“Like he would just, all of a sudden out of the blue, look over to me like, ‘By the way, don’t do drugs! Really messed up my brain! I’m serious. Do not do them.’ I was like ‘OK!’ That stuck with me,” he said.