ENTERTAINMENT
08/20/2018 07:05 pm ET Updated 9 minutes ago

2018 VMAs: All The Looks You Need To See From The Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards had everything from stunning gowns to kooky ensembles.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Everyone knows award shows are just an excuse for celebrities to get dressed up and show off a variety of looks on the red carpet. The MTV Video Music Awards are no exception. 

The award show, which took place Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, had everything from stunning gowns to kooky ensembles, which is part of what makes this carpet so fun. 

Cardi B, who is opening the show, shut down Radio City in a stunning magenta gown with a thigh-high split. She paired the look with matching heels, bold emerald earrings and a brand-new hairstyle that had people talking.

Shawn Mendes set the standard for men walking the red carpet, showing up in a bold blue-and-green blazer and matching blue pants.  

Of course ― given that this is the VMAs ― there were also plenty of wild and wacky outfits on the carpet. 

Check out all the looks below: 

  • Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Pete Davison and Ariana Grande
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Winnie Harlow
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Grace VanderWaal
    Matthew Eisman via Getty Images
  • Chantel Jeffries
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Tana Mongeau
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Quavo and Offset of Migos
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Frankie Grande
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Christian Combs
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Sophie and Farrah Abraham
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Lilliana Vazquez
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Shanina Shaik
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia and Liam Attridge of Forever in Your Mind
    Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images
  • Tessa Brooks
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Nyle DiMarco
    Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images
  • Deena Cortese
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Kyle
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Rose Bertram
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Chanel West Coast
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Bryce Vine
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Sophie Kasaei
    Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images
  • Jenni 'JWOWW' Farley
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jessie Reyez
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • Asher Angel
    Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
  • DJ Cassidy
    John Shearer via Getty Images

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Red Carpet Radio City Music Hall Mtv Video Music Award
2018 VMAs: All The Looks You Need To See From The Red Carpet
CONVERSATIONS