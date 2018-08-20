Everyone knows award shows are just an excuse for celebrities to get dressed up and show off a variety of looks on the red carpet. The MTV Video Music Awards are no exception.

The award show, which took place Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, had everything from stunning gowns to kooky ensembles, which is part of what makes this carpet so fun.

Cardi B, who is opening the show, shut down Radio City in a stunning magenta gown with a thigh-high split. She paired the look with matching heels, bold emerald earrings and a brand-new hairstyle that had people talking.

Shawn Mendes set the standard for men walking the red carpet, showing up in a bold blue-and-green blazer and matching blue pants.

Of course ― given that this is the VMAs ― there were also plenty of wild and wacky outfits on the carpet.

Check out all the looks below: