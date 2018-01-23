'Mudbound' Oscar Nominations Place Netflix In Big Leagues

The Oscar nominations “Mudbound” received Tuesday mark a monumental achievement for Netflix.

The narrative film about two families ― one black, one white ― living in Jim Crow-era Mississippi is the first non-documentary work from the streaming service to receive any nods from the Academy.

“Mudbound” received four in total, walking away with nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (“Mighty River”), Best Supporting Actress for Mary J. Blige and Best Achievement in Cinematography for Rachel Morrison.

The latter two nominations are significant for several reasons.

For one, Blige, who wrote the song “Mighty River,” is now the first person ever to receive an acting and songwriting nomination within the same year. She’s also the first actor to be nominated for a film directed by a woman of color.

"It was all I could do to not look back." @MaryJBlige's incredible performance as Florence Jackson earns her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. pic.twitter.com/aBl1AgmIsq — Mudbound (@mudboundmovie) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the nomination for Morrison marks the first nomination for a female director of photography in the Best Cinematography category.

Many were upset to see that “Mudbound” director Dee Rees did not receive a nomination in her own right, particularly when the category has a history of nominating so few women.

Same! I was also hoping that Dee Rees would be recognized for her excellent direction of MUDBOUND but TK TK TK. https://t.co/eZraLwBq9q — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 23, 2018

Good morning. I hope "Mudbound" will get some Oscar noms, particularly for Dee Rees. Even if it doesn't happen, her brilliance and talent will not be denied. I'm so excited for her future. Let's always keep her in the conversation of women directors. Always. pic.twitter.com/Pa1vyM1ZUd — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 23, 2018

Greta Gerwig, who directed “Lady Bird,” scored a nomination, but was only the fifth woman in the history of the award show to do so.