Powerful 'Mudbound' Trailer Portrays Racial Turmoil In The Jim Crow South

“Mudbound” was the talk of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Praised for its haunting portrait of racial tension in rural Mississippi during and immediately after World War II, the movie was so acclaimed that Netflix paid a hefty $12.5 million to acquire it.

Premiering on the streaming service and opening in select theaters Nov. 17, “Mudbound” is the third feature directed by Dee Rees, who made both the powerful coming-of-age indie “Pariah” and the HBO biopic “Bessie.” It’s the story of white farmers and the black sharecroppers who work for them ― two families struggling to make homes for themselves on a plantation in the Jim Crow South.

Based on the novel by Hillary Jordan, “Mudbound” stars Jason Mitchell, Garret Hedlund, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke and Jonathan Banks.