'Mudbound''s Female Cinematographer Rachel Morrison Makes Oscar History

Rachel Morrison made history on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to receive a nomination for the Best Cinematography category at the Academy Awards.

Morrison was director of photography for the Netflix-produced film “Mudbound.”

C Flanigan via Getty Images

The farm epic about race in the Deep South in the aftermath of World War II is Netflix’s first narrative original to be nominated for an Oscar. “Beasts of No Nation,” the company’s film from two years ago, had a successful festival run but was completely shut out of the Academy Awards.

Rachel Morrison’s nomination as the first female cinematographer in the category comes after 651 nominations since 1929.

Fans on Twitter were extremely excited about the nomination:

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound's DP, is the FIRST woman nominated for Best Cinematography. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/yB1bUFaTtH — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 23, 2018

Congrats to Rachel Morrison for Mudbound making history as the only woman cinematographer nominated! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/iKqVfJBYqS — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 23, 2018

Whoo whoo--first woman cinematographer Oscar nominee Rachel Morrison for Mudbound, and Jonny Greenwood made it for composer for Phantom Thread. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) January 23, 2018

Congratulations to Rachel Morrison, the first woman ever to be nominated for a Best Cinematography Oscar, for Mudbound. Wow — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) January 23, 2018

Mudbound's Rachel Morrison is the first ever female nominee for best cinematography. So that's one milestone... — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) January 23, 2018

Rachel Morrison becomes the first woman to be nominated for Cinematography at the Oscars for Mudbound!#Oscarnoms pic.twitter.com/NoENvIoX6T — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 23, 2018