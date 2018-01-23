'Mudbound''s Female Cinematographer Rachel Morrison Makes Oscar History

Rachel Morrison made history on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to receive a nomination for the Best Cinematography category at the Academy Awards.
Morrison was director of photography for the Netflix-produced film “Mudbound.”
The farm epic about race in the Deep South in the aftermath of World War II is Netflix’s first narrative original to be nominated for an Oscar. “Beasts of No Nation,” the company’s film from two years ago, had a successful festival run but was completely shut out of the Academy Awards.
Rachel Morrison’s nomination as the first female cinematographer in the category comes after 651 nominations since 1929.
Fans on Twitter were extremely excited about the nomination:
Congrats to “Mudbound” and Rachel Morrison!
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Best Actress Contenders in the 2018 Oscar Race