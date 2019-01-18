POLITICS
01/18/2019 08:01 pm ET Updated 25 minutes ago

Mueller Disputes BuzzFeed Report That Trump Told Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress

In a rare public statement, a special counsel spokesman said BuzzFeed’s report about the president’s former attorney was "not accurate."
By Carla Herreria

In a rare statement issued Friday night, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team disputed BuzzFeed’s explosive report Thursday that said President Donald Trump directed attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. 

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, told BuzzFeed that its report was inaccurate.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Carr told BuzzFeed.

Carla Herreria
Reporter, HuffPost
