Twitter Users Hilariously Fill In The Blanks In Heavily Redacted Mueller Docs

The court filings released by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday raised more questions than answers.
The heavily redacted document urge no prison time for Michael Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser to President Donald Trump, due to his “particularly valuable” cooperation.
But what was the nature of that cooperation, and what information did he provide?
The thick black lines through much of the paperwork are hiding most of that information... so Twitter users stepped in with some theories of their own: