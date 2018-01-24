Mueller Probe Zeroes In On Trump's Inner Circle

CIA Director Mike Pompeo has been interviewed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The report, which doesn’t specify when Pompeo was questioned, also says Mueller’s office spoke to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers last year.

A source told NBC the three men were questioned about former FBI Director James Comey’s firing. Trump dismissed Comey in May and later publicly admitted that the Russia investigation was a factor in that decision.

Mueller’s questioning of officials about Comey’s firing suggests he’s looking into obstruction of justice allegations, The Washington Post noted on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Mueller’s team has also spoken to Comey and to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the probe because of conversations he’d had with Russia’s U.S. ambassador. According to the Times, Comey was questioned about memos he had written during his time as FBI director about his interactions with the president.

The Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday that Sessions was interviewed in the probe. According to NBC, “numerous members of Trump’s campaign and White House inner circle” have also been questioned.

NBC’s report shows that Trump Cabinet members were involved with Mueller’s investigation far earlier than previously known. Until Wednesday, Sessions was the only member of Trump’s Cabinet known to have been questioned by Mueller’s team.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has indicated he will cooperate with Muller’s team. It’s unclear if Trump himself will be interviewed.