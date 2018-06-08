Muhammad Ali's Attorney Says Trump Pardoning The Boxer Would Be 'Unnecessary'

Muhammad Ali’s former lawyer has a message for President Donald Trump, who said Friday that he is considering posthumously pardoning the boxing legend: Thanks but no thanks.

“We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary,” Ron Tweel said Friday in a statement.

Statement by atty for Muhammad Ali: “We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary.” @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/0gV3R1beyI — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) June 8, 2018

Ali, who was known as Cassius Clay before converting to Islam, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $10,000 for refusing to enter the U.S. military when he was drafted during the Vietnam War.

The Supreme Court overturned the professional boxer’s conviction in 1971. Additionally, in 1977, President Jimmy Carter pardoned everyone who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War.

Ali’s refusal to join the military on the basis of his religion stirred national controversy, but he remained firm in his beliefs despite pressure from both the public and boxing organizations.

“My conscience won’t let me go shoot my brother, or some darker people, or some poor hungry people in the mud for big powerful America,” Ali said at the time. “They never called me nigger, they never lynched me, they didn’t put no dogs on me, they didn’t rob me of my nationality, rape and kill my mother and father. ... Just take me to jail.”

Ali’s local draft board rejected the boxer’s application as a conscientious objector. Ali was arrested and later convicted for refusing to report for induction into the military, although he never spent time in jail. He lost his boxing licenses for three years until the New York Supreme Court ordered his licenses be reinstated in 1970.

Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, said Trump should reconsider his “anti-Muslim and Islamophobic policies and rhetoric” instead of pardoning Ali.

Here's some interesting @TheRevAl on Trump considering an Ali pardon. pic.twitter.com/OBPq1UM1Qu — Darren Sands (@darrensands) June 8, 2018

Trump said Friday that he is considering 3,000 people for pardons.

And as pressure has increased during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the presidential election, Trump and his legal team have also asserted that the president could pardon himself.