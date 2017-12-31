U.S. NEWS
12/31/2017 11:03 am ET Updated 0 minutes ago

Multiple Sheriff's Deputies Shot At Apartment Complex Near Denver

The officers had been responding to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday.

By Sara Boboltz

Multiple deputies were shot after they responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex south of Denver on Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of the officers, nor whether any civilians were injured. A SWAT team and bomb squad truck are reportedly on the scene.

A reporter for a local Denver news outlet said she heard gunfire as she arrived at the scene. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

A representative for the apartment building, Copper Canyon Apartments, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sara Boboltz
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Colorado Denver
Multiple Sheriff's Deputies Shot At Apartment Complex Near Denver

CONVERSATIONS