Multiple deputies were shot after they responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex south of Denver on Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of the officers, nor whether any civilians were injured. A SWAT team and bomb squad truck are reportedly on the scene.
A reporter for a local Denver news outlet said she heard gunfire as she arrived at the scene. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
A representative for the apartment building, Copper Canyon Apartments, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.