Multiple deputies were shot after they responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex south of Denver on Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of the officers, nor whether any civilians were injured. A SWAT team and bomb squad truck are reportedly on the scene.

A reporter for a local Denver news outlet said she heard gunfire as she arrived at the scene. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Here was the scene about an hour ago. At least eight ambulances arrived. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/CwKfN9XC9s — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

A representative for the apartment building, Copper Canyon Apartments, did not immediately respond to request for comment.