HUFFPOST FINDS
08/22/2018 12:04 pm ET

11 Multipurpose Beauty Products For Travel

Simplify your beauty routine *and* save space in your makeup bag to boot.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

Learning how to pack practically for every kind of trip — whether it’s a Labor Day weekend getaway to one of the world’s best beaches, or a weekend vacation rental that’s not an Airbnb — is a skill that’s perfected through practice.

Just because you’ve found the perfect carry-on bag that attaches to your suitcase doesn’t mean the hard part is over. Making space for all of your thoughtfully purchased beauty products, like your favorite SPF moisturizer and your favorite self tanner, can prove challenging. A carry-on bag only has so much space, which means you often have to make sacrifices about what’s worth taking on your trip and what’s worth leaving behind. 

Fortunately, we live in the golden age of multipurpose beauty products. From scrubs that double as masks, to lip salves that triple as cheek and eye tints, there are hundreds of products out there designed to simplify your beauty routine and save space in your makeup bag to boot. 

Below, we’ve rounded up 11 of our favorite multipurpose beauty products perfect for jetsetters

  • 1 Glossier Balm Dotcom
    <a href="https://www.glossier.com/products/balm-dotcom" target="_blank">This miracle balm</a> is the grown-up version of your
    Glossier
    This miracle balm is the grown-up version of your favorite Lip Smackers. It's a hydrating, long-lasting, multipurpose salve that can be used pretty much anywhere to nourish and repair dry skin. Use it on chapped lips for a hint of color, cheeks for a dewy complexion, or even cracked knuckles when you're in a pinch. It comes in six different shades and flavors, so you'll be tempted to collect them all. 

    Get it at Glossier, $12. 
  • 2 Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30
    This is one of the pricier items in our list, but for good reason. If there's one beauty item to splurge on it, it's a good s
    Sephora
    This is one of the pricier items in our list, but for good reason. If there's one beauty item to splurge on it, it's a good sunscreen. We're obsessed with this skin tint because it not only provides solid coverage, but has a decent SPF blended into its formula. It's an oil-based formula that's not for everyone, but if you want a buildable coverage with SPF that gives you a dewy, fresh-faced look, you'll love this skin tint.

    Get it at Sephora, $42. 
  • 3 Nars The Multiple
    Appropriately named, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/the-multiple-P2866" target="_blank">this multipurpose stick</a>
    Sephora
    Appropriately named, this multipurpose stick can be used in place of pretty much any beauty product in your makeup bag. It's a highlighter, cheek tint, lip tint, eye color, and even body highlighter. It's a creamy formula that goes on sheer, but has buildable coverage. Keep layering for a stronger color to find your fit. 

    Get it at Sephora, $39. 
  • 4 Dr. Roebuck's Byron 2-in-1 Mask + Scrub
    This<a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/byron-2-in-1-mask-scrub-P430825" target="_blank"> tiny two-in-one tube</a> packs
    Sephora
    This tiny two-in-one tube packs a powerful punch as a mask and a scrub. It's a hydrating combination of peppermint, kaolin and white tea, while the jojoba beads provide a soothing exfoliation. Use it as you would a daily exfoliator, or leave it on for five to 10 minutes as a pore cleansing mask. 

    Get it at Sephora, $30.
  • 5 & Other Stories Cheek & Lip Tint
    For a compact lip and cheek formula that'll give you buildable coverage, <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/beauty/makeu
    And Other Stories
    For a compact lip and cheek formula that'll give you buildable coverage, this creamy multipurpose tint is just the thing. It's made with natural waxes and vitamin E, so it's also hydrating and moisturizing. 

    Get it at & Other Stories, $15. 
  • 6 Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
    ICYMI, <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/the-best-sunscreen-to-wear-under-makeup_us_5af9bd77e4b09a94524ae5cc" tar
    Nordstrom
    ICYMI, we're obsessed with this sunscreen, and for good reason. It goes on buttery soft, provides decent sun protection, and acts as a makeup primer as well as a sunscreen. It's so loved, it's even sold out at Nordstrom in the past. It's the only multipurpose beauty find we always have in our makeup bag. 

    Get it at Nordstrom, $32.
  • 7 Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek
    <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/lip-cheek-P404799?icid2=top-rated:p404799:product" target="_blank">Milk Makeup's two
    Sephora
    Milk Makeup's two-in-one lip and cheek tint is a godsend for low-key beauty routines. It's a creamy formula that applies easily with one swipe, but it provides buildable coverage so you can find your favorite shade. 

    Get it at Sephora, $24.
  • 8 Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel
    This is one everyday beauty essential we can't travel without. In addition to being antibacterial, <a href="https://www.amazo
    Amazon
    This is one everyday beauty essential we can't travel without. In addition to being antibacterial, Thayers witch hazel is the perfect skin toner, cleanser, soother and refresher. Just swipe a little on your face in the morning and at night after cleansing, or spritz it on mid-day for a refreshing pick-me-up. 

    Get a travel-size bottle on Amazon, $5.
  • 9 Glossier You Solid Perfume
    Okay, this one isn't exactly a multipurpose product, but <a href="https://www.glossier.com/products/glossier-you-solid" targe
    Glossier
    Okay, this one isn't exactly a multipurpose product, but it is so travel friendly we couldn't not include it in a roundup of travel beauty products. This solid formula literally melts into your skin, and can easily be applied whenever you need a little fragrance boost. Be advised, Glossier says the formula is incomplete because "you are the first ingredient." 

    Get it at Glossier, $22.
  • 10 Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Hair Primer
    As the name suggests, this formula has <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NYC-Mane-Magic-Primer-Ounce/dp/B06XFVBVQ5?tag=thehuffi
    Amazon
    As the name suggests, this formula has 10 hair-loving benefits in one little bottle. It detangles, nourishes, strengthens, softens, shines, defrizzes, and protects against everyday hair damage to keep your locks healthy and gorgeous. We recommend using this magic spray before dry shampoo and before styling. You can also use it as a finishing spray to add gloss and shine. Just be sure to transfer some of it into a TSA-approved travel-size bottle before you depart. 

    Get it on Amazon, $9. 
  • 11 Milk Makeup Highlighter
    We know what you're thinking. A highlighter has one use, and one use only. Well, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/hig
    Sephora
    We know what you're thinking. A highlighter has one use, and one use only. Well, this radiant highlighter from Milk can also be used for contouring, as well as eye makeup. It provides just a hint of shimmer, without being obvious, and glides on buttery smooth. It's basically your natural glow, just better.

    Get it at Sephora, $24. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Travel Style Shoppable Beauty
11 Multipurpose Beauty Products For Travel
CONVERSATIONS