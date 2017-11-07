Murdoch's Latest Gambit

For those paying attention to Rupert Murdoch’s empire and its expanding crusade against Robert Mueller (his Wall Street Journal has already called for Mueller’s resignation) connect these dots:
- Murdoch wants the FCC to relax rules against owning multiple media outlets in a single market (already happening)
- Murdoch wants to stop, or at least make it more expensive, for his competitors to merge against him.
The Trump Administration is facilitating all the above.
Ergo, Murdoch needs to stop Mueller. If he can stir Trump voters and GOP donors to a place where Republican congressional leaders look the other way if Trump fires Mueller, mission accomplished.
