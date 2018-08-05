'Murphy Brown' Reboot Teases 'Enormously Famous' Guest Star In 1st Episode

“Murphy Brown” is returning to TV in September, and audiences can expect the revival to tackle the current political climate head-on, with a special guest star to boot.

During a Television Critics Association panel on Sunday, the cast ― including star Candice Bergen ― and creator Diane English teased many details about the upcoming CBS reboot, which was announced in January.

The first of 13 episodes picks up on Election Day 2016 and features an “enormously famous” guest, English said at the event. The show will not shy away from tackling the tenuous relationship the current administration has with the press.

“The press and First Amendment are not the enemy of the people,” English said, adding that the show is from the perspective of journalists, according to TV Guide.

Diane English reveals "We have an enormously famous person in our first episode," but keeps the secret under wraps! 🙊 #MurphyBrown #CBS #TCA18 — Murphy Brown (@MurphyBrownCBS) August 5, 2018

#MurphyBrown picks up on November 8, 2016. You know what that means. #TCA18 — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) August 5, 2018

In fact, English was inspired to revive the show after Donald Trump was elected president and intensified his attacks on the media.

"The script of the first show is so fearless...we really stick our heads in the lion's mouth" - Candice Bergen, on the revival of #MurphyBrown #TCA18 — Jason Nathanson (@ABCNewsJason) August 5, 2018

English also addressed recent sexual misconduct allegations leveled at CBS CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves, saying the show supported the network’s investigation fully and that an episode in the reboot focuses on the Me Too movement.

Cast and creators expect the show to respond to real-world issues, as it did when it ran on CBS for 10 years from 1988 through 1998. Writers have plotted nine of 13 episodes but are keeping things flexible so they can draw storylines from real-time events, according to E! News.