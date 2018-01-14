Music Lodge - A Celebration of Films, Music, and Talent in Park City

After more than a decade of recognition as a legacy celebrity venue during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah and 11 years as the premier location for the Associated Press Headquarters, the Music Lodge is set, once again, to open its doors on historical Main Street for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. A four-day hospitality suite open January 19th to January 23rd, the Music Lodge will host celebrities, film casts, interviews, and various brand activations.

Recognized as the 2nd largest news service in the world, AP draws 90% of top festival talent over the course of the weekend. This year will be no exception as talent will stop by the AP Headquarters for exclusive interviews and photo opportunities.

Media will not be the only ones present at this music themed venue. Brands will be offering unique content, hosting popups, and sharing their messages with attendees and celebrities alike. Brand activations from Spyder Skiwear are set to include a Hot Chocolate Bar and Spyder Ski Jackets for influencers and celebrities to stay warm on the slopes in 2018.

Elijah Wood - Music Lodge

Tim Robbins - Music Lodge

Essentia Water will provide water stations featuring their supercharged, ionized alkaline water to compensate for the dry mountain air in Utah. During the festival, their “overachieving H2O,” can be found at the entrance to the Music Lodge waiting area where attendees can stop to recharge during the day.

JetSuiteX Airlines, a semiprivate airline, will be offering free flights to west coast locations for celebrity talent to help them reach places like Mammoth Mountain, Burbank, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and more. These gratis airline tickets will be printed for guests as they “check-in.” Providing a much-needed escape from travel and activities, doTerra aromatherapy will provide gift packages to talent, and My/Mo Mochi ice cream is providing their bite-sized ice cream wrapped in sweet rice dough. Music-themed apparel company, Two Gypsea Souls, will be featured at the Music Lodge to accentuate the theme.

Carlos Santana with Lisa Precious (Producer - Music Lodge)

Aside from brand involvement, the Music Lodge is known for its live entertainment every year. Every day during happy hour, the Music Lodge Live will present a live performance series. This year, actress/singer, Chaley Rose will make her debut Saturday afternoon. Known for her role in ABC TV’s Nashville, Rose will have the honor of leading guests in singing Happy Birthday to soon-to-be 50-year-old Soprano star, Louis Lombardi. Other performers in the Music Lodge Lineup include Sam Wolfe, Evie Clair, Chelsea Williams, and Ginger Shankar.

Mark Hamill - Music Lodge