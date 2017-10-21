Music Preview: “The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon” – Indie-Pop From Ben Brookes

Ben Brookes is gearing up to drop his debut album, The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon. The album features a host of talented musicians: Prince drummer Michael Bland; Bob Dylan keyboardist Greg Inhofer; Badfinger’s Joey Molland; Badfinger’s Randy Anderson plays guitar; and the album was produced by Badfinger’s Mark Healey.
Hailing from Portsmouth, U.K., Brookes’ sound blends indie-pop, pop-rock and acoustic rock. His songs revolve around incisive hooks and indie-pop melodies. Brookes’ primary musical influences include Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Oasis, T۰REX, The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Dire Straits.
The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon comprises ten tracks. “I Want To Go Home” rides an indie-pop melody with a Celtic flavor. Brookes’ voice exudes an exotic inflection easy to listen to. “Asleep In Galilee” features a stellar crying guitar and a catchy indie pop melody. Light background vocal harmonies imbue the tune with a muted radiance. And I love the resounding bell. “The Girl Who Cried Wolf” reflects the opaque colors of a folk-rock melody rife with a Bob Dylan-like feel. An orchestral emanation adds depth, while a running synth streams glittering accents.
“Crack A Smile Songs” provides an undulating indie-pop melody harking back to The Cranberries because of its flow and lyrical articulation. The tune sparkles with muted bright guitars and sonorous synths. “Before Sunlight” delivers a smooth, laid-back essence that oozes subdued harmonics. Brookes’ voice is pitched higher, giving the tune a passionate intensity. This might be my favorite tune on the album because of its horizontal flow.
“Look Thru My Eyes” offers a funk-flavored, bluesy rock melody. A dirty guitar adds a nasty zest, as tootling keyboards inject emergent sonic hues. A braying sax adds dark moodiness as Brookes’ voice attains crescendo. “Stories In The Rain” rides a potent indie-rock melody with heavy keyboards and wavering guitars. “Siren” rides the piano and Irish-flavored violins merging to form an indie-rock melody with an orchestral radiance.
“Shackles” features gentle guitars traveling over a glimmering piano. The melody combines folk and indie pop flavors. A strong bassline thrums vibrantly underneath, providing a measured pulsing rhythm. “Integration (Not Segregation)” combines folk and indie-pop elements into a Harry Chapin-like melody full of dark tinctures of frustration and righteous indignation. Brookes’ voice, pervaded by a strident note, delivers fervent emotional commitment.
The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon is a strong album and very much worth listening to. The melodies are attractive and Brookes’ distinctive voice infuses the songs with an interesting exotic aroma.
