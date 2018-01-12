Music Video Review: “Options” – Jake Donaldson Releases Excellent Electro-Pop Buffed To A High Sheen

Jake Donaldson recently dropped a new original single, called “Options.” The multi-talented Donaldson is a YouTube star, whose mashup videos, like Guys vs Girls, are viral sensations. Guys vs Girls garnered over 100 million views. He’s also a gifted singer and songwriter, describing his unique sound as “dark electronic pop.”

“Options” deals with the actualities of dating in the contemporary high-tech era. “Living in a generation ruled by social media can make it incredibly hard for people to stay faithful in relationships. Social media platforms have basically turned into a place where you can pick and choose your next relationship, which makes it easier to skip from person to person. This song is a reflection of that,” explains Donaldson.

Donaldson’s discernment for the nuances of artistic expression is evident in the polished music video for “Options,” which he produced, directed and edited. Along with his flair for content creation, Donaldson’s endowments include choreography and proficiency in a multiplicity of instruments.

“Options” opens with stylish resounding synths and a solid groove pulsing with cool, stylish rhythm. The throb of the deep bassline rumbles with intoxicating flavor, adding a resonant dark color riding underneath. When Donaldson’s dulcet tenor enters, the smooth flow of the tune takes on a chic, elegant aroma. The electro-pop melody discharges potent sonic textures that are tight and danceable.

Donaldson’s voice, sensuous and tinted with erotic timbres, exudes an infectious energy that’s irresistible and compactly intense. It’s smooth and pure, cultivating a lushness that’s pregnant with mysterious voluptuous tones.

Photo Credit: Jake Donaldson

The lyrics speak to the evanescence of committed relationships in a world saturated by social media, making alternatives easily accessible.

“You can only say so much to me / But empty are your words / Always thought I’d be the one to read your lines / I never saw you as the villain / But you played me like the fool / When we’re alone you made it seem like we were fine / I got... / I got options coming through... / I got... / And they're all better than you... / I got... / I got options coming through... / I got options coming through, and they're all better than you... / I got...”

The video, shot in black and white, juxtaposes light against dark with Ridley Scott-like finesse, imbuing the images with tumescent emotions. And the contrast of Jake against the attractive female dancers presents a residue of suspicion that allows them to be peremptorily dismissed. His options are limitless.

“Options” is excellent! The contagious melody lures you in, while the beguiling rhythm pulses seductively. And Donaldson’s voice is the delicious icing on the cake. “Options” is enormously good, cool and buffed to a high sheen.