15 Musicians, 1 Slacker Show Up For Musical Mashup By 'Tonight Show,' 'The Voice'

To mark the semifinals of “The Voice” competition earlier on Monday evening, “The Tonight Show” put together a musical mashup of hits by coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson.

They were joined by “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and “The Roots” for the a cappella number.

Before the medley was over, there were 16 faces on the screen ― “Brady Bunch” style ― but only 15 of them were moving their lips.