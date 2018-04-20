ENTERTAINMENT
04/20/2018 02:23 pm ET

Musicians, Fans Mourn Swedish DJ Avicii After His Death At 28

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Eric Prydz, were among those grieving the Swedish electronic dance music master.
By Jenna Amatulli

People on social media mourned Friday’s death of Swedish DJ, artist and producer Avicii at age 28.

Avicii, the stage name for Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman, according to a statement from his representatives, which didn’t give details. It added: “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images

The artist known for songs like “Wake Me Up” and “Levels” was highly respected in the electric dance music industry, even though he retired at age 26 in 2016.

People on Twitter shared their heartbreak, memories, and love for Avicii after the news of his death, with his friends in the industry like Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, and deadmau5 expressing shock and offering condolences to his family:

RIP Avicii.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Billboard Music Awards 2017
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Music Electronic Dance Music Avicii Avicci Death Reaction
Musicians, Fans Mourn Swedish DJ Avicii After His Death At 28
CONVERSATIONS