Musicians, Fans Mourn Swedish DJ Avicii After His Death At 28

People on social media mourned Friday’s death of Swedish DJ, artist and producer Avicii at age 28.
Avicii, the stage name for Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman, according to a statement from his representatives, which didn’t give details. It added: “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”
The artist known for songs like “Wake Me Up” and “Levels” was highly respected in the electric dance music industry, even though he retired at age 26 in 2016.
People on Twitter shared their heartbreak, memories, and love for Avicii after the news of his death, with his friends in the industry like Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, and deadmau5 expressing shock and offering condolences to his family:
RIP Avicii.