Musicians Are Celebrating Making Barack Obama's 'Favorite Songs Of 2018' List

Barack Obama released his best-of-2018 list on Friday to highlight his favorite books, music and movies of the year, and some of the musicians who made the cut have already taken to social media to celebrate.

Janelle Monáe, whose hit “Make Me Feel” was faved by the former president, thanked Obama in an Instagram post and returned the compliment.

“Since we’re talking ‘best of the year’ lists,” she wrote, “once again, you still hold da #1 spot for best president.”

Besides Monáe, other artists on Obama’s favorite-songs list include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, J. Cole, Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, Cardi B, Leon Bridges and H.E.R. (Read the full list here.)

Carlile shared a picture of Obama’s list on Instagram with her name and song “Every Time I Hear That Song” circled.

“YES! I could not be more proud to have made this list!” she wrote in the caption, adding that Obama and Michelle Obama are the “epitome of grace.”

“So much of what we were trying to say on this album is displayed abundantly by the love and hope their family continues to show for our country,” she continued.

Bridges, the singer of “Bad Bad News,” shared Obama’s list on Instagram, noting that he was in “great company.” H.E.R., whose “Could’ve Been” was another Obama jam, wrote in a caption on her account, “Look mama I made it.”

Cardi B also responded to the recognition of her song “I Like It.”

“Yaaayyyyy I made the list,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “That means I’m really close to meeting the Obamas muahahaha.”

The former president wrote that sharing his year-end lists gives him “a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music” he found “most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.”