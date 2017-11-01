Muslim Advocacy Groups Urge Compassion And Unity Following New York City Attack

Muslim advocacy groups have condemned Tuesday’s deadly truck attack in New York City.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group, called the incident a “cowardly attack” meant to sow discord across America, and offered its “sincere condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured.”

“Since the goal of such heinous crimes is to divide our nation, it is incumbent on Americans of all faiths and backgrounds to frustrate that criminal objective by standing united in the face of terror,” CAIR said in a statement, using the hashtag #NYCStrong.

Praying for the victims of the #ManhattanAttack. New Yorkers are reslient and will over come this tragedy. — Nihad Awad نهاد عوض (@NihadAwad) October 31, 2017

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national, is accused of driving a rented Home Depot pickup truck into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path along the West Side Highway. Although NYPD commissioner James P. O’Neill would not confirm reports that Saipov yelled “Allahu Akbar” upon exiting the vehicle, he did say that the suspect had made a statement that was “consistent” with a terror attack.

At least eight people died and 11 others were wounded in the incident. Five victims were identified as Argentine citizens and one Belgian was killed, according to their countries’ foreign ministries. Saipov was shot at the scene but is expected to live.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) said it was “devastated and angered by this act of terror” and offered its “deepest thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the attack.

We as a community of rational, thoughtful humans condemn violence, no matter where the ideology comes from. — MPAC (@mpac_national) October 31, 2017

An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we will never stand for violence against those who are innocent. #NYCStrong — MPAC (@mpac_national) October 31, 2017

Albert Fox Cahn, legal director for CAIR’s New York chapter, echoed calls for compassion, saying the city would stand strong after the incident.