My Frenemy, Dyslexia

It takes me double the amount of time to write an email. I re-read everything I write and never find all the errors. The numbers 6 and 9, along with the letters n and m, q and g and b and d all look the same to me. I switch words up constantly. It basically feels like my brain and my eyes aren’t aligned. When I read, I drift around or jump ahead, which means I have to re-read emails or chapters multiple times to understand them. These are all daily challenges for me.

Yep, I’m dyslexic. Over the years I have developed compensatory tricks for all of these spelling and phonetic issues. Clinically, I am a “working dyslexic,” which is a weird phrase, because I don’t know what else I would be. The nonprofit Child Mind Institute estimates that 1 in 10 people have dyslexia, which means that over 40 million American adults are dyslexic, but only 2 million know it. Many people have learning disorders, but dyslexia has always been one of those mysterious ones, because it impacts every individual differently and everyone has different solutions.

As with any struggle, there are some positive points to acknowledge – qualities that have evolved from the scuffle to become superstar traits that are key for success. Although a learning disorder, I wanted to point out some of the advantages I have seen and notice in being dyslexic. For myself, I hope to embrace it and grow old with it. At one point in time, I wanted to conquer it, but I have come to realize that it is part of who I am, this daily frustration – it has become my “frenemy.” I wanted to acknowledge this learning disorder that myself and millions of individuals live with, but highlight some of the benefits I have noticed being nurtured from this daily struggle.