Nancy Pelosi, Again, Says Democrats Won't Fund Trump’s Border Wall

“Smart border security is not overly reliant on physical barriers, which the Trump administration has failed to demonstrate are cost-effective compared to better technology and more personnel,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump claimed on Twitter that the “Humanitarian Crisis taking place” at the border is “worse even than Afghanistan.”

“The Wall is getting done one way or the other!” he tweeted.