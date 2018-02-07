Nancy Pelosi Sets Record For Longest Continuous Speech In House History

“If a Dream Act were brought to the floor, it would pass immediately, with strong bipartisan support,” Pelosi said. “The Republican moral cowardice must end.”

In September, President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows Dreamers to obtain renewable two-year work permits. He set a six-month deadline for lawmakers to work out a legislative solution, meaning that after March 5, most DACA recipients would start to lose their status and be at risk of deportation.