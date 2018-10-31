Nancy Pelosi's Bold Midterms Prediction Freaks Out Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert doesn’t want House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to count the Democrats’ chickens before they hatch.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Pelosi boldly predicted Democrats would win big in November’s midterm elections.

“Let me say this: Up until today, I would have said if the election were held today, we will win,” Pelosi told Colbert. “Now I’m saying is, we will win, we will win, we will win,” she added.

Colbert, however, was freaked out by Pelosi’s confidence.

“Please don’t say that,” he told Pelosi. “Do you want to say that on Hillary’s fireworks barge that she canceled?” He later performed the sign of the cross on his chest, and added: “I feel like I should sacrifice a goat or something to take the hex off of what you just said.”

Pelosi was adamant. “The Democrats will carry the House, if we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships,” she said. “It’s going to be a great night for America.”