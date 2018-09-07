Time Magazine Catches Heat Over First Ever Nancy Pelosi Cover

Time magazine has at last featured House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on its cover. But the publication is facing fierce criticism on Twitter for never doing so before.

Time

Neither Time nor Newsweek used Pelosi’s image for a cover during her four-year stint as the first woman speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011. She became minority leader after Republicans won control of the House in the 2010 elections.

However, as Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty noted on Twitter Wednesday, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) appeared on both magazines’ covers soon after becoming the presumptive speaker in 2010.

Boehner was on the cover of both Time and Newsweek right after the 2010 election, before he ever picked up a gavel. https://t.co/9dxf6bvVnL — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 6, 2018

Pelosi’s cover for Time’s Sept. 17 issue was cautiously celebrated by many, with comments such as it’s “about time” and “awful that it took this long.”

Awful that it took this long. Amazing. — Mc Nelly Torres (@WatchdogDiva) September 6, 2018

Un-fricken-believable. About time! — Kate R 🌊 (@v_tired_mommy) September 6, 2018

Well, she was only Speaker for 4 years, so you can’t really expect to be on the cover of Time... pic.twitter.com/RO6kSe9aKm — Seth Masket (@smotus) September 7, 2018

Pelosi got the cover of time magazine for the first time. This is something she’s brought up before. Here’s one instance in 2014 https://t.co/XiVOwpo1kH pic.twitter.com/k7bbneuejI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 6, 2018

Remarkable.... today Nancy Pelosi, with her decade-plus in leadership, has scored her first ever Time cover pic.twitter.com/2Aivyqr4Vf — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 6, 2018

That it has taken this long for Nancy Pelosi to be put on the cover of Time Magazine says something about the resistance that women in politics still face in having their achievements recognized, writes @ktumulty: https://t.co/h5BibYEYyK — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) September 6, 2018

That's stunning considering the historic nature of her Speakership and the fact that she was such an effective speaker during the Obama years. Thats truly unbelievable. — JBuck (@JBSmartMoney) September 6, 2018

Unreal. I was not aware of that fact. — Elaine Matthew (@undhockeyfan) September 6, 2018