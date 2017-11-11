Nantucket D.A. To Interview Teen About Alleged Assault By Kevin Spacey: Report

A Massachusetts district attorney plans to meet with a teenager who accused actor Kevin Spacey of committing sexual assault at a Nantucket restaurant last year, The Boston Globe reported Friday.

Cape and Islands D.A. Michael O’Keefe told the newspaper that he’s interested in “everything that’s relevant and material,” and that the investigation will “proceed from there.” He plans to talk to the 19-year-old college sophomore “soon.”

The alleged assault involves the son of former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh. Spacey gave her “star struck” son, 18 at the time, “drink after drink” at a restaurant where he worked as a busboy, then jammed his hands down the teenager’s pants and “grabbed his genitals,” she said at a press conference Wednesday. Unruh tearfully characterized the encounter as a “sexual assault” and said Spacey “should go to prison.”

“Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man,” she said. “It harmed him and it cannot be undone.”

Her son, who hasn’t been publicly identified, has filed a police report, and a criminal investigation is underway, Unruh said.

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

Unruh’s son is being represented by Mitchell Garabedien, whose clients have included several victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members. Garabedien’s hunt for justice in the church sex scandal in Boston was highlighted in the award-winning movie “Spotlight.”

Garabedien told The Globe that he’s looking into any kind of “documented evidence” of an encounter between Spacey and the teen, and is also seeking other possible victims in the area (Spacey was known to frequent Nantucket bars and restaurants). Unruh said she is searching for a woman her distraught son turned to at the bar after the encounter with Spacey. The woman urged her son to flee while Spacey was in the bathroom, which he did, according to Unruh.

Several people, including Danny Lanzetta and Harry Dreyfus, have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct since actor Anthony Rapp alleged last month that Spacey sexually harassed him when he was just 14. Spacey responded that he “owed” Rapp the “sincerest apology” but didn’t remember the “encounter” that may have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He said he was “seeking evaluation and treatment.”

The actor has since been cut from the Netflix TV series “House of Cards,” and its production was suspended. His scenes also have been erased from the Ridley Scott film “All the Money in The World,” due out in December. The filmmakers plan to reshoot his scenes with Christopher Plummer replacing him. He reportedly has also been dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

Spacey is reportedly already under investigation in London for an alleged sexual assault there in 2008.