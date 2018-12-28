Naomi Campbell Shares Photo Of Her Natural Hair In Cornrows: 'Bare It All'

Naomi Campbell got real with her followers in a gorgeous Instagram during a recent trip to Kenya.

The 48-year-old supermodel posted a selfie that revealed her natural hair in cornrows.

“Bare it all. 🙌🏽 done in Kenya 🇰🇪,” Campbell captioned her picture, which her followers on social media absolutely loved.

“You’re soooo naturally beautiful!” one follower wrote, while another added, “Bring back natural beauty! Natural beauty MATTERS!”

“You look so [awesome]! We Black women always look best as ourselves! F all that other mess!” one woman wrote.

Campbell spoke about baring her natural hair more in a 2017 interview with The Evening Standard, after she got candid about hair loss and experiencing bald patches, likely due to traction alopecia. The hair loss condition generally occurs after one wears weaves and extensions over an extended period of time.

“I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it with extensions,” she said, adding that most of her hair has grown back. “I am more careful and I do different things.”

She added, “Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn’t matter any more. I do what I want, or whatever the job calls for.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Naomi Campbell attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 12 in New York.

Other stars, like actress Jada Pinkett Smith, have also been candid about their own experiences with hair loss, after noticing that she was losing “handfuls of hair.”

“I was just like ‘Oh, my God. Am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she said during a May episode of her hit Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.” “That’s why I cut my hair and continued to cut it.”

She’s sought treatment for her alopecia, which she says is likely linked to stress.

“I get little steroid shots, which are working. My hair, in certain bald spots, is growing back. I wrap it a lot and let it rest. I try to leave it alone as much as possible,” she added.