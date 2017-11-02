Naomi Campbell knows how to ensure all eyes are on her.
The stunning supermodel showed up to the WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards in New York City on Wednesday wearing a one-legged, one-sleeved black jumpsuit with fishnet tights underneath and black heels. It’s basically the perfect outfit for fall’s hot-and-cold weather.
Campbell accessorized her look with a black cuff, sparkly clutch, diamond choker and a nose ring that attached to her earring.
Many notable attendees showed up for the WSJ Magazine event, including Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss and dancer Maddie Ziegler.
Check out all the gorgeous looks below.
CONVERSATIONS