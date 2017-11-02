Naomi Campbell knows how to ensure all eyes are on her.

The stunning supermodel showed up to the WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards in New York City on Wednesday wearing a one-legged, one-sleeved black jumpsuit with fishnet tights underneath and black heels. It’s basically the perfect outfit for fall’s hot-and-cold weather.

Campbell accessorized her look with a black cuff, sparkly clutch, diamond choker and a nose ring that attached to her earring.

Andrew Toth via Getty Images Naomi Campbell attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Andrew Toth via Getty Images It looks like an entirely different outfit from certain angles.

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images Always iconic.

Check out all the gorgeous looks below.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Grace Bol

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Tory Burch

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Derek Blasberg

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Martha Hunt

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images

Karlie Kloss