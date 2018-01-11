Natalie Portman To Replace Reese Witherspoon In Astronaut Flick

Natalie Portman is in talks to replace Reese Witherspoon as an astronaut in the upcoming movie “Pale Blue Dot.”

Witherspoon had been set to star in the film, about an astronaut who loses her grip on reality after returning home from a long space voyage.

However, she withdrew in November because of scheduling conflicts with the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” according to Variety. Witherspoon will continue co-producing “Pale Blue Dot.”

“Pale Blue Dot,” which Variety said is set to begin production this spring, was inspired by a true-life 2007 astronaut love triangle in which a female mission specialist tried to kidnap a rival.