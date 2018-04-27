Russian Lawyer Who Met With Kushner And Donald Jr. Says She's A Kremlin 'Informant'

A trove of Veselnitskaya’s emails obtained by NBC and The New York Times show that she worked closely with the Kremlin’s prosecutor general’s office to thwart a 2014 U.S. Justice Department request for records concerning Prevezon Holdings Ltd., a well-connected Russian real estate company that was accused of a money laundering scheme in New York.

The NBC interview was the first time Veselnitskaya has publicly described herself in the American media as an informant. But it’s widely known that she has represented several Kremlin interests in her work. The FSB, Russia’s successor to the Soviet-era KGB, was a longtime client of hers, Reuters has reported. Vladimir Putin headed the FSB before he became Russia’s president.