Natasha Bedingfield Announces Her Pregnancy In Adorable Post

Natasha Bedingfield has a sweet announcement: The singer is expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, the “Unwritten” singer posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook that shows her husband, businessman Matt Robinson, wrapping his arms around her and her growing belly.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” she wrote. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

Back in March, the couple, who married in 2009, celebrated their anniversary. Bedingfield wrote a romantic post for the big occasion.

“So thankful to this incredible one who was willing to say ‘I do’ to being my soul’s partner in this mysterious magical adventure called love,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s our anniversary today and he’s not on Insta but I thought I’d share with you guys that love is a beautiful force so keep loving those around you.”

