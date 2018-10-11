For many members of the LGBTQ community, the journey to living authentically is beset by emotional challenges ― which is why National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11) remains as significant as ever.
Sometimes abbreviated as NCOD, National Coming Out Day was established in 1988 by activists Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary to celebrate queer visibility. It also recognizes the social and political strides made by the LGBTQ community. In the 30 years since then, the day has been recognized globally in places like the United Kingdom, Switzerland and other countries.
Ellen DeGeneres marked the occasion Thursday on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with her wife, Portia De Rossi.
Among those to follow suit were “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes...
... and Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy, who shared a photo of himself sharing a smooch with longtime boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.
LGBTQ allies like “Hamilton” composer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda also paid tribute.
Officials at the Human Rights Campaign, which has been formally organizing National Coming Out Day efforts since 1990, said the annual celebration’s themes have taken on deeper meaning given America’s current political climate.
While President Donald Trump was initially praised for having “more accepting” views on LGBTQ issues than other Republicans on the campaign trail, his time in office has been anything but queer-friendly thus far.
The Trump administration has rolled back federal protections for transgender students, aimed to ban trans recruits from the U.S. military and, most recently, announced it will no longer give visas to same-sex partners of diplomats.
An HRC report published in June found that 46 percent of U.S. workers who identify as LGBTQ say they remain closeted at work.
“Coming out can be one of the most courageous acts an LGBTQ person makes, and that courage is inextricably tied to our continued progress toward full equality,” HRC president Chad Griffin said in a press release.
“Visibility matters, and research shows that when people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support full equality under the law. Coming out and sharing our stories is essential to advancing LGBTQ equality and fighting back against attempts to turn back the clock on our progress.”
See how other LGBTQ stars, personalities and allies honored National Coming Out Day on social media below.
Happy #NationalComingOutDay! We’re OBSESSED with how @KaramoBrown thinks of “letting people in” to his life and living authentically. 🌈✨💘 (via @nowthisnews)pic.twitter.com/sb514UDtGa— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 11, 2018
I’m proud to support the LGBT community on #NationalComingOutDay I’ve seen monumental changes in attitudes and laws in my days as an advocate and ally, and I look forward to continuing our fight to create a more accepting and inviting community for all members of the LGBT family.— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 11, 2018
The world may want to change you, but no one can erase who you are. This #NationalComingOutDay, we celebrate the #LGBTQ community and living truthfully and openly. #BoyErased ❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/aS5aJnXcNL— Boy Erased (@BoyErased) October 11, 2018
Happy #NationalComingOutDay 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/7BkR4SLixk— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) October 11, 2018
Happy #NationalComingOutDay 🌈 Remember “coming out” isn’t necessarily only pertained to sexual orientation but anything you want it to be! Let’s celebrate each other and tell someone you love them today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qtlOae6Fbr— Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) October 11, 2018
coming out is great, but do it on YOUR terms. #NationalComingOutDay is meant to encourage discussion & set a tone of acceptance, not put pressure on those not ready. <3— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 11, 2018
#NationalComingOutDay— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 11, 2018
The path of accepting your truth and then loving and living it is all your own, in your own time, at your own pace. Be gentle throughout your journey; you are worth the effort and the self-care.❤️ pic.twitter.com/oijAXmRAiM
In accordance with one of my favorite old mantras, be yourself - everyone else is taken. #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/U5Cqy64EfR— Tyne Daly (@tynedalyonline) October 11, 2018
Sharing again on #NationalComingOutDay.I know not everyone is this lucky coming out. My mom is my hero. At a time that was impossible to navigate,she saved me.She says she always knew & says her 1st thought upon giving birth was “yes!I got a gay one!”💁🏼♂️I love u mama. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/eutQRvyprh— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) October 11, 2018
Happy National Coming Out Day! It Gets Better. pic.twitter.com/kNf0bZdoEM— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 11, 2018
We see you. We hear you. We love you. Wishing the very best to everyone coming out today and everyone still looking for the right moment. #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/VYkkkDCBiB— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 11, 2018
"Coming Out" is about community, support, forgiveness, gratitude, and love.— Hannah Hart (@harto) October 11, 2018
Thank you, internet, for helping me accept myself when others couldn't. #NationalComingOutDay
It's National Coming Out Day! Since I'm already out, I'm going to share a different secret: https://t.co/o6JCgRHeE5— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2018
it’s #NationalComingOutDay.— Tyler Glenn (@tylerinacoma) October 11, 2018
this photo of me with my grandparents was 5 years ago, the DAY before I came out to my mom and eventually the world.
My life has INFINITELY improved because I decided to merge my double lives, and get on a path of healing.
I am a proud gay man. pic.twitter.com/y9tSn8o69G
Straight friends, neighbors, and allies:— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) October 11, 2018
Many of you may know that today is very special for those of us in the LGBTQ communitY. Today is National Coming Out Day and for some it’s a day of celebration, others a day of reflection, and for most all of us, a day of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/jkLQRa8zv8
On National Coming Out Day, we celebrate the bravery of all who have come out as LGBTQ, and those who are taking that courageous step today. I’m proud to fight alongside you all, today and always, to be a country where everyone can safely love who they love and be who they are.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 11, 2018