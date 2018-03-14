Today Is The National School Walkout To End Gun Violence. Read Live Updates Here.

Students nationwide are walking out of their schools on Wednesday to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland massacre.

Thousands of students are expected to file out of their classrooms to join the National School Walkout, a massive protest organized by Youth EMPOWER, a branch of young activists affiliated with the Women’s March.

The group asked students and faculty to walk off campus at 10 a.m. in every time zone for 17 minutes. Each minute represents one of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that addresses this public health crisis,” organizers of the walkout wrote on their website. “We all have the right to live free from fear and violence in our community.”