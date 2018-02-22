STYLE & BEAUTY
02/22/2018 03:47 pm ET

Target's Natural Beauty Line Brings Clean Beauty To The Masses

Most products range between between $10 and $22.
By Amanda Pena

Natural beauty products might be good for your heath, but many of the most well-known brands ― like Tata Harper, ILIA, RMS Beauty and Axiology ―  can deal a big blow to your wallet. 

While it’s great for conscious beauty consumers to have options at higher-end retailers, finding natural beauty products at everyday retailers, and at budget-friendly prices, is a challenge. That is, until now. 

Target recently launched a natural beauty section, with a whole slew of clean beauty products, like cult-favorite natural deodorant and soap brand Meow Meow Tweet, clean hair care brand Captain Blankenship, and other notable names like W3LL PEOPLEBotanics and Acure Organics.

Instead of $80 serums and basically travel-sized face washes, Target’s collection focuses on everyday and affordable natural makeup and skincare, with most products priced between $10 and $22. 

Whether you’re in search of a clean concealer like my favorite from Zuzu Luxe, or need a nudie lipliner for under $15, Target’s newest additions to their natural beauty line is where it’s at. 

See below for our favorite items from the collection: 

  • SheaMoisture Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil
    Target
    Deeply restore your skin overnight with this $9 lightweight oil that adapts to all skin types.
  • W3LL PEOPLE Bio-Extreme Lipgloss
    Target
    For under $15, this lipgloss features a bio active hydrating system that will have you saying buh-bye to all your other conventional glosses.
  • Zuzu Luxe Liquid Eyeliner
    Target
    Certified gluten, vegan, and cruelty free, this liquid liner delivers ultimate precision to line, shape and define your eyes. Get it here.
  • W3LL PEOPLE Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer
    Target
    With a powerful mix of organic algae, coffee, pomegranate and anti-aging peptides, this multi-action concealer provides serious coverage and blends onto skin with minimal effort. Get it here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Beauty
Target's Natural Beauty Line Brings Clean Beauty To The Masses
CONVERSATIONS