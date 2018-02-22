Natural beauty products might be good for your heath, but many of the most well-known brands ― like Tata Harper, ILIA, RMS Beauty and Axiology ― can deal a big blow to your wallet.
While it’s great for conscious beauty consumers to have options at higher-end retailers, finding natural beauty products at everyday retailers, and at budget-friendly prices, is a challenge. That is, until now.
Target recently launched a natural beauty section, with a whole slew of clean beauty products, like cult-favorite natural deodorant and soap brand Meow Meow Tweet, clean hair care brand Captain Blankenship, and other notable names like W3LL PEOPLE, Botanics and Acure Organics.
Instead of $80 serums and basically travel-sized face washes, Target’s collection focuses on everyday and affordable natural makeup and skincare, with most products priced between $10 and $22.
Whether you’re in search of a clean concealer like my favorite from Zuzu Luxe, or need a nudie lipliner for under $15, Target’s newest additions to their natural beauty line is where it’s at.
See below for our favorite items from the collection:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.