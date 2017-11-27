'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery

Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery after her husband told police she struck him on the lip and head while the two were walking in West Virginia with their year-old son.

Ryan Dorsey showed Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies a cell phone video of the alleged attack Saturday night in the town of Chesapeake, according to a police report. Deputies said they noticed “minor injuries consistent with his statement.”

The two had been arguing over their son, Josey, a sheriff’s spokesman told People. He said Dorsey didn’t need medical attention.

Rivera was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Rivera recently filed for divorce from Dorsey after two years of marriage.

Rivera’s one-time beau, rapper Big Sean, tweeted an apparent comment on Rivera’s bust ― a GIF of a gleeful little girl saying “I told ya.”

Rivera married Dorsey three months after she split up with Big Sean in 2014.

Rivera and Big Sean gave no reason for their split at the time. Rivera accused the rapper of stealing her Rolex watches shortly before the breakup.

WHAT!! Naya Rivera unfollowed Big Sean and tweeted this but quickly deleted it. pic.twitter.com/0yRpDpYDIt — GOOD Music News (@GOODMusicInfo) April 9, 2014

Rivera has since dished majorly on Big Sean in her tell-all memoir Sorry Not Sorry. She revealed that she once caught Ariana Grande at home with Big Sean, while they were still together.

A representative for Big Sean said in a statement following the breakup that after “careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off. Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately.”