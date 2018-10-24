Wormhole? Nazi-Marked Plane Crashes Onto California Freeway, Bursts Into Flames

A vintage aircraft with some of the markings of Nazi Germany’s Luftwaffe crashed onto the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, California on Tuesday and burst into flames.
No one was injured.
Despite the use of the Luftwaffe’s black-and-white cross, the plane was not a WWII aircraft from Germany but rather a vintage North American AT-6/SNJ trainer aircraft. The plane belonged to Condor Squadron, a nonprofit organization which flies WWII-themed planes over parades, celebrations, memorials and in mock dogfights.
“I picked a spot on the freeway where I knew there was a big section of cars that weren’t there,” pilot Rob Sandberg told KABC. “The engine completely failed. I was able to, fortunately, not hurt anybody other than the airplane.”
Chris Rushing, president of Condor Squadron, told the Los Angeles Times the plane suffered “a catastrophic failure”
“Thank God he’s OK and no one got hurt on the ground,” Rushing said.
