NBC Insists On Saying 'Pyeongchang' Incorrectly Because 'It's Cleaner'

NBC doesn’t seem to be budging from its mispronunciation of “Pyeongchang.”

Though several guides, including one from the Asian American Journalists Association, have been released, confirming that the Olympic host city is pronounced “Pyeong-ch-ah-ng” rather than “Pyeong-ch-ay-ng,” NBC is sticking to the incorrect method.

The outlet reportedly discussed the pronunciation internally, settling on the mispronunciation because “it’s cleaner,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, told Sports Business Journal in November. A network spokesperson did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

NBC’s deliberate mispronunciation isn’t sitting right with the Asian community and journalists on social media, who have criticized the network for disrespecting the host city.

NBC has taught me that “PyeongChang” has three and a half syllables…



…when you don’t really care to spend the three and a half seconds it takes to learn the correct pronunciation and stop sounding like an obnoxious foreigner. — Aijaz Ansari (@_aijaz_) February 14, 2018

"Here's how you pronounce our city in our land. We even transliterated the name into the alphabet you guys use."

"Thanks but I don't give a shit." — T.K. of AAK! (@AskAKorean) February 14, 2018

NBC's official approach to the correct pronunciation of PyeongChang: fuck it. https://t.co/pVhrO4Je3V — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) February 15, 2018

Wait a minute. @NBC is deliberately mispronouncing the name of the #Olympics host city because they they've decided their way is "cleaner"? #pyeongchang2018 https://t.co/M8nzy4iHPP — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) February 15, 2018

The AAJA’s MediaWatch has also encouraged journalists to “use the accurate pronunciation of the host city for the 2018 Winter Olympic games,” and the group’s co-chair, CeFaan Kim, told The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple that “unless you’re pronouncing it the way our guidance shows, it’s incorrect.”

However a spokesperson for NBC Sports told Wemple that the network made its decision.