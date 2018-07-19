Fox News host Neil Cavuto responded Wednesday night to the barrage of hate mail he received after calling President Donald Trump’s performance at Monday’s news conference with Vladimir Putin “disgusting.”

Cavuto, typically a lone voice on Fox News critical of the president, was joined by a few other hosts on the conservative network who blasted Trump for failing to hold Putin and the Kremlin responsible for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.

Cavuto, whose show airs on Fox Business, was off Tuesday night but returned to work Wednesday to an onslaught of hate mail for his criticism of Trump.

“OK, I think a lot of you are still mad at me, and I’ve got to tell you, I feel vulnerable coming in today,” Cavuto said. “Let’s just say apparently I was not missed.”

He then launched into reading viewer emails and comments to him, which often attacked his physical appearance.

“So they finally fired your fat ass,” Cavuto said one viewer wrote.

Another added, “The Chubby Chunk’s been chucked!!.. Use the time off to atone for your sins and maybe eat a salad!”

“Hurtful, Alexis,” Cavuto said in response to the message. “The camera adds 50 pounds.”

The comments only got more brutal as Cavuto spent nearly 10 minutes reading the fat-shaming comments and calls for him to get fired.