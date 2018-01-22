WEIRD NEWS
01/22/2018 03:56 am ET

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has A Haunting Question About Bears

Hmmm...

By Ed Mazza

Neil deGrasse Tyson is known for using his Twitter account to tackle everything from urgent scientific issues to pop culture. But on Sunday, he took to social media to wonder about bears... and, in particular, one potential feature of a bear-led world. 

The astrophysicist, author, host of “Star Talk” and “Cosmos,” and director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York, wrote:  

Tyson’s tweet drew more than 1,000 replies, including these: 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Why Bears Are Awesome
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Neil De Grasse Tyson Bears
Neil deGrasse Tyson Has A Haunting Question About Bears

CONVERSATIONS